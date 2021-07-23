Outcrowd

Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
Hire Me
  • Save
Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 sport events sport motion graphics clean colors motion animation tokyo olympic games tokyo olympic games illustrator illustration ui design ui web design
Download color palette
  1. Olympic Games Dribbble.mp4
  2. preview.png

Today is the grand opening of the Olympic Games.
It is the most anticipated Olympic Games in history🥇

We, as always, cannot stand aside from world events. Inspired by Tokyo OG, we have created that design. How do you like it?

Don’t forget to press "L" to show your love ❤️️

***

We are ready to create something wonderful for you!
Get in touch hello@outcrowd.io

Become a part of Outcrowd communities:
Medium our thoughts 💭
Instagram our life ☀️
Twitter our opinion 👀
LinkedIn our company 🤓
Facebook make it your own ❔

Outcrowd
Outcrowd
A full-service innovative agency.
Hire Me

More by Outcrowd

View profile
    • Like