Junran Shi

Daily UI 018: Analytics Chart / Dashboard

Daily UI 018: Analytics Chart / Dashboard saas daily ui ui design software business bar graph orange line graph charts data amazon dark mode dashboard ecommerce
Daily UI Challenge 018: Analytics Chart / Dashboard
Been using Amazon's seller central a lot for my summer internship, and let's just say the dashboard could look a bit better... So I designed it!

Press "L" to show some love 🥰 Any feedback is welcome!

