Daily UI 018: Analytics Chart / Dashboard

Daily UI Challenge 018: Analytics Chart / Dashboard
Been using Amazon's seller central a lot for my summer internship, and let's just say the dashboard could look a bit better... So I designed it!
Any feedback is welcome!