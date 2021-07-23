Daily UI - 002

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 002: "Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc."
This UI is a redesign for the McDonald's payment page. The first screen shows previous payment methods that were saved on the application. The second screen shows the settings for the current card.