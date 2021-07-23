Jennifer

Daily UI - 002

Daily UI - 002
Day 002: "Design a credit card checkout form or page. Don't forget the important elements such as the numbers, dates, security numbers, etc."

This UI is a redesign for the McDonald's payment page. The first screen shows previous payment methods that were saved on the application. The second screen shows the settings for the current card.

Posted on Jul 23, 2021
