Tauhid Hasan ✪

Chalkie - Tutor Finder Adobe XD Template

Chalkie - Tutor Finder Adobe XD Template ui ux
Chalkie UI Kit is a high quality pack designed for tutor finder, teacher Finder App. The package containing tons of useful elements and components to create mobile apps. It also includes 75 ready-made screens for iOS to make your design flow simple. We will update more and more categories and styles.

We keep lifetime update here. Let us do it.

Have any project in mind?
Email : touhid.ppi12@gmail.com
Skype : touhid666
Posted on Jul 23, 2021
    • Like