Rafij Rahman Rohan

Spinal Sentech Logo Design: Letter S + Spine

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Hire Me
  • Save
Spinal Sentech Logo Design: Letter S + Spine branding logo design symbol modern gradient technology health doctor medical care wellness clinic skeleton back bone chiropractor chiropractic spinal spine letter s logo
Spinal Sentech Logo Design: Letter S + Spine branding logo design symbol modern gradient technology health doctor medical care wellness clinic skeleton back bone chiropractor chiropractic spinal spine letter s logo
Spinal Sentech Logo Design: Letter S + Spine branding logo design symbol modern gradient technology health doctor medical care wellness clinic skeleton back bone chiropractor chiropractic spinal spine letter s logo
Download color palette
  1. Spinal-Sentech-Letter-S-Spine-Chiropractic-Health-Medical-Technology-Logo-Design.jpg
  2. Spinal-Sentech-Letter-S-Spine-Chiropractic-Health-Medical-Technology-Logo-Design-2.jpg
  3. Spinal-Sentech-Letter-S-Spine-Chiropractic-Health-Medical-Technology-Logo-Design-3.jpg

Logo design for Spinal Sentech. Spinal Sentech is a company that designs & develops spinal technologies for surgeons. The concept combines the letter s + spine into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

--------

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

Rafij Rahman Rohan
Rafij Rahman Rohan
Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Rafij Rahman Rohan

View profile
    • Like