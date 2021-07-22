Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Self Portrait #2

Self Portrait #2 the witness digital art illustration self portrait
Inspired by the Netflix animated series "Love, Death & Robots", episode 3; "The Witness"
The protagonist's iconic makeup look and the overall art style is really iconic, and was a huge inspiration to me.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
