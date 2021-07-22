Mohammad Anis

Bee logo | Studio logo | Modern Mascot logo

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis
  • Save
Bee logo | Studio logo | Modern Mascot logo flat logo bee mascot mascot logo bee mascot logo business logo bee bee logo png modern bee logo bee logo design bee logo minimalist minimal logo dsign minimal logo minimal logos business logo design logo logodesign logo design branding
Download color palette

This is a Modern Bee logo. I have designed this modern and elegant logo for for your business. ( Unused logo )
Logo For Sale!!!
Let's talk about your projects
----

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
Mail: designeranis754@gmail.com
WhatsApp: +8801889720569

Thank You.

----
Follow me on
Behance Fiverr Instagram

If you like the design, do appreciate and follow me. Please share your valuable opinion on the comment section. Thank you for watching.

Mohammad Anis
Mohammad Anis

More by Mohammad Anis

View profile
    • Like