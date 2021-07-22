Daniela Ortega

Martha

Daniela Ortega
Daniela Ortega
  • Save
Martha female character sketch digital art character design illustration
Download color palette

Martha was designed for a school project in mind, the main character was changed various times. Martha will not be used for this school project, but I still love how she turned out.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Daniela Ortega
Daniela Ortega

More by Daniela Ortega

View profile
    • Like