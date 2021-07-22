Sunu Pribadi

Furniture Catalogue Mockup

Sunu Pribadi
Sunu Pribadi
  • Save
Furniture Catalogue Mockup branding design retouch post production graphic design mockup
Download color palette

The catalogue was made for a furniture company, it includes retouching the photo, changing the background colors, and adding some effects (the shadows on each pictures are hand-drawn)

I made the mockup, basically using free image from pexels and edited the rest myself

The style of the mockup is more into corporate-simple stuff while also maintaining the aesthetic/vintage vibe from the furnitures (which mostly made from wood)

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Sunu Pribadi
Sunu Pribadi

More by Sunu Pribadi

View profile
    • Like