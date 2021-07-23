Sauqi Arif

Berkayu - Real Estate Website ✨

Hi Guys 👋🏻
This is a continuation of last week's shot with the theme of Real Estate Illustration.
Berkayu has many features and advantages, so it will be useful for people who want to buy a house or rent real estate.
.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Contact us at :
sauqi.info@gmail.com
.
Be sure follow the :
Behance || Instagram
.
Have a nice day ✨

