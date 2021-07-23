Berkayu - Real Estate Website ✨

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi Guys 👋🏻
This is a continuation of last week's shot with the theme of Real Estate Illustration.
Berkayu has many features and advantages, so it will be useful for people who want to buy a house or rent real estate.
.
Do you have a project you’d like to collaborate on? Contact us at :
sauqi.info@gmail.com
.
Be sure follow the :
Behance || Instagram
.
Have a nice day ✨