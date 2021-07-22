Mustofa Amar

Workout Hero Section - #Exploration

Mustofa Amar
Mustofa Amar
Hire Me
  • Save
Workout Hero Section - #Exploration sport gym website gym landingpage minimalist simple clean lightmode darkmode landingpage website workout homepage fitnes landingpage workout landingpage fitnes gym workout
Workout Hero Section - #Exploration sport gym website gym landingpage minimalist simple clean lightmode darkmode landingpage website workout homepage fitnes landingpage workout landingpage fitnes gym workout
Workout Hero Section - #Exploration sport gym website gym landingpage minimalist simple clean lightmode darkmode landingpage website workout homepage fitnes landingpage workout landingpage fitnes gym workout
Workout Hero Section - #Exploration sport gym website gym landingpage minimalist simple clean lightmode darkmode landingpage website workout homepage fitnes landingpage workout landingpage fitnes gym workout
Download color palette
  1. Showcase.png
  2. Showcase1.png
  3. Showcase-1.png
  4. Showcase1-1.png

Just wanna share my recent exploration about Workout Hero Section for Landing Page. What do you think 🤩

Mockup Link

I'm available for new project. Drop your email to mustofaamar98@gmail.com

Check out our :
Linkedin | Instagram | Behance

Mustofa Amar
Mustofa Amar
Helping to Grow Up Startup & Co. with Visual Design
Hire Me

More by Mustofa Amar

View profile
    • Like