Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Bilal Arabi

Music app player

Bilal Arabi
Bilal Arabi
  • Save
Music app player podcasts music app player music illustration ui mobile design graphic design design app design adobe xd
Download color palette

Hi Dribbbles! 👋
A very simple music app player.
You can discover recommended songs and playlists.
For any collaborate or business message here :
bilalarabi.ca.ma@gmail.com

Bilal Arabi
Bilal Arabi

More by Bilal Arabi

View profile
    • Like