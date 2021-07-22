Sushi Tape Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
this is a logo by combining 2 objects, namely sushi
Japanese food and also tape, this logo is suitable
for companies/cafes/restaurants that serve Japanese
specialties, especially sushi.
Need logo design & branding Identity services?
Please contact me at
email: aliffikri001@gmail.com
website : grafikristudio.com
Instagram : @grafikri.std