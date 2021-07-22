Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Grafikri Studio

Sushi Tape Logo Design

Grafikri Studio
Grafikri Studio
  • Save
Sushi Tape Logo Design japanese graphic design logodesigner tape sushi vector design branding brand design brand identity logo
Download color palette

this is a logo by combining 2 objects, namely sushi
Japanese food and also tape, this logo is suitable
for companies/cafes/restaurants that serve Japanese
specialties, especially sushi.

Need logo design & branding Identity services?

Please contact me at
email: aliffikri001@gmail.com
website : grafikristudio.com
Instagram : @grafikri.std

Grafikri Studio
Grafikri Studio

More by Grafikri Studio

View profile
    • Like