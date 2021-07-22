Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sydnee Lujan

BE KIND

Sydnee Lujan
Sydnee Lujan
  • Save
BE KIND design illustration typography branding graphic design
Download color palette

Practice with typography mostly, but loved playing around with color pallets and the background pattern. Simple, but so fun.

Hire me!! Website: https://sydneejo.wixsite.com/runningrabbits

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Sydnee Lujan
Sydnee Lujan

More by Sydnee Lujan

View profile
    • Like