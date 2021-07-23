Leslie Olson

Water sign love: Cancer Crab in the Reef

Leslie Olson
Leslie Olson
Hire Me
  • Save
Water sign love: Cancer Crab in the Reef planet water sea water sign sun sign cancer crab ocean coral reef nature abstract illustration design
Download color palette

Spot illustration for Superhuman agency's insta feed to celebrate the end of the cancer sun sign season. Fittingly, a shy crab trying to blend into its home :)

PS — here's a resource for helping restore our reefs, if you're so inclined: https://reefrestorationfoundation.org/

Leslie Olson
Leslie Olson
Design, art direction, photography
Hire Me

More by Leslie Olson

View profile
    • Like