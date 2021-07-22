Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bakso TiToTi - Project. (Packaging Design)

Bakso TiToTi - Project. (Packaging Design) indonesia mockup branding packaging design design graphic design packaging
This is my past work, this is a logo design that I made for Bakso TiToTi, a small/medium business that sells meatballs directly to customers and can be ordered in instant packaging.

This is Packaging Design for the brand to make it easier for customers to order the instant version without the need to come to the restaurant.

