Muhhamad Abdul

Bakso TiToTi - Project.

Muhhamad Abdul
Muhhamad Abdul
Bakso TiToTi - Project.
This is my past work, this is a logo design that I made for Bakso TiToTi, a small/medium business that sells meatballs directly to customers and can be ordered in instant packaging.

This is a picture of the brand logo placed in a bowl that will serve meatballs to customers.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Muhhamad Abdul
Muhhamad Abdul

