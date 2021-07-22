Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Muhhamad Abdul

Bakso TiToTi - Project. (Logo Design)

bakso branding graphic design
This is my past work, this is a logo design that I made for Bakso TiToTi, a small/medium business that sells meatballs directly to customers and can be ordered in instant packaging.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
