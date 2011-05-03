Jan Rajtoral

Gonzodesign Footer New

Jan Rajtoral
Jan Rajtoral
  • Save
Gonzodesign Footer New gonzodesign new footer illustration
Download color palette

Finally had the time to change the banner on my footer ..
(see the real thing: http://www.gonzodesign.nl)

Ce2127c6cf5fb1da08dc1c28ddf1e0e0
Rebound of
gonzodesign: Footer [new]
By Jan Rajtoral
View all tags
Posted on May 3, 2011
Jan Rajtoral
Jan Rajtoral

More by Jan Rajtoral

View profile
    • Like