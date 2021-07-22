Trending designs to inspire you
Hi there! 🤗
Long time no see, guys! This is one of my projects：
An online education volunteer platform.
If you are a student, you can become a counselor, supervisor or student by registering on this platform.After a certain period of counseling or supervision, the platform will reward the volunteers.
Don't forget to share your love [L] 😍
〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️〰️
Let me know if I can help u with your project:
1185780732@qq.com
这是我的一个项目，一个在线教育志愿者平台。
如果你是在校生，那么你可以通过注册这个平台，成为辅导员，监督员，或者学员。
完成一定时长的辅导或者监督，平台会给予志愿者奖励。