Online education volunteer platform

Long time no see, guys! This is one of my projects：

An online education volunteer platform.
If you are a student, you can become a counselor, supervisor or student by registering on this platform.After a certain period of counseling or supervision, the platform will reward the volunteers.

1185780732@qq.com

这是我的一个项目，一个在线教育志愿者平台。
如果你是在校生，那么你可以通过注册这个平台，成为辅导员，监督员，或者学员。
完成一定时长的辅导或者监督，平台会给予志愿者奖励。

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
