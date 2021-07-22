Fede Lopez

Bone Tracker App & Branding project (continued)

Fede Lopez
Fede Lopez
  • Save
Bone Tracker App & Branding project (continued) mobile app real life mock up photoshop branding
Download color palette

Hey there!

Here is my app mock up Bone Tracker project that I came up with on this last year's quarantine.
Hope you like it

Please follow if you like! I would really appreciate it
https://www.behance.net/fedelopez78

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Fede Lopez
Fede Lopez

More by Fede Lopez

View profile
    • Like