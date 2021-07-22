Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
50's Inspired | Personal Branding

50's Inspired | Personal Branding brand design retro design simple design flat design small business polka dots mint green fifties retro pink designer illustration design digital art illustration graphic design digital marketing freelance designer logo design brand identity branding
I love the fifties so much that I had a 1950's themed wedding at a drive-in. It only makes sense to have my personal branding inspired by that era and my style.

What do you guys think?

