Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jeff Francois

MyMentor UX Concept

Jeff Francois
Jeff Francois
Hire Me
  • Save
MyMentor UX Concept ui vector branding apparel logo after affects adobe illustrator illustration client design logo
MyMentor UX Concept ui vector branding apparel logo after affects adobe illustrator illustration client design logo
MyMentor UX Concept ui vector branding apparel logo after affects adobe illustrator illustration client design logo
MyMentor UX Concept ui vector branding apparel logo after affects adobe illustrator illustration client design logo
Download color palette
  1. Artboard 1.png
  2. Artboard 1 copy.png
  3. Artboard 1 copy 2.png
  4. Artboard 1 copy 3.png

MyMentor UX Concept.

This concept connects your daily knowledge seeker with a professional mentor of their choice. From live sessions, to personal coaching, MyMentor is the perfect platform to become a success in whatever niche fits you.

Inspired by Tomasz Mazurczak
———————


🤝 HAVE A DESIGN PROJECT? SEND US A DM 📩

Follow 🥸@savvyjustdesigns for more daily #IXD #UI #UX inspiration! 🖥 Design by: @savvyjustdesigns


💬🧠 Comment your thoughts below!


🔔 Get notified right away on our daily and weekly content, tap the triple dots on the top right “…” and tap ‘Turn Post Notifications On’


👇👇🏾 Got a great product or service that needs a design solution? Send us a DM 📩


- [x] #uidesign #uxdesign #graphicdesigncentral #interface #landingpage #uiinspiration #userinterfacedesign #appdesigner #graphic #graphicdesignuiweb #website #webdevelopment #responsivedesign #design #mobile #code #web #interaction #designstudio #designweb #topdesign #android

Jeff Francois
Jeff Francois
UX/UI developer + Product Designer
Hire Me

More by Jeff Francois

View profile
    • Like