Jordan Andersen

Program Finder

Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen
  • Save
Program Finder ui
Download color palette

Program Finder was designed to connect students in California K-12 Career Technical Education (CTE) Pathways to Community College Career Education Pathways (i.e. CTE TOP Coded programs), while also providing CTE college faculty and employers with a quick and easy way to find related programs and make important connections for collaboration.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen

More by Jordan Andersen

View profile
    • Like