PORTL is a proof-of-concept mobile application that creates a social media experience around live events. Users have their own profile and can connect and interact with other users while also searching for live events across the country, buy tickets, and share their experiences to their page and across the platform. It’s like Facebook and Instagram all rolled into, but geared toward live concert experiences.