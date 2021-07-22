Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Andersen

PORTL

Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen
  • Save
PORTL ios mobile ui
Download color palette

PORTL is a proof-of-concept mobile application that creates a social media experience around live events. Users have their own profile and can connect and interact with other users while also searching for live events across the country, buy tickets, and share their experiences to their page and across the platform. It’s like Facebook and Instagram all rolled into, but geared toward live concert experiences.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen

More by Jordan Andersen

View profile
    • Like