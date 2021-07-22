PIVOT Architecture is a design firm specializing in architecture, planning, and interior design. The client wanted a portfolio that is image-heavy to best show off their beautiful work. They also wanted to be able to customize their own “About” profile with personal images to convey their positive work-life balance. Lastly, I worked with a media company and directed a fun reel for their “About” page full of coordinated office hijinks, a stationary bike race, and drone footage.