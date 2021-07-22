Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template

EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template summer party edm flyer graphicriver illustration design club dj edm electronic concert festival daminda graphic design
EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template

-2 File PSD
-Easy to Customize
-1080×1080px – RGB – Instagram Post
-CMYK 300dpi
-6,5×6,5 inch with bleed
-Easy to edit text and Elements
-Image not included

FONTS:

Akira-expanded https://www.dafont.com/akira-expanded.font
Caveat https://www.fontsquirrel.com/fonts/caveat

DOWNLOAD:
https://graphicriver.net/item/edm-dj-poster-flyer-template/33141272

