Kafilat

Landing Page for a Fashion Brand

Kafilat
Kafilat
  • Save
Landing Page for a Fashion Brand alternative fashion home page unif fashion branding aesthetic ui design landing page fashion
Download color palette

The idea was to design a landing page for a fashion brand that targets young adults with a preference for "aesthetic" styles of clothing. Hence the use of bright colors and quirky sketches.

Inspired by the UNIF website.

Kafilat
Kafilat

More by Kafilat

View profile
    • Like