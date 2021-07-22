Trending designs to inspire you
EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template
-2 File PSD
-Easy to Customize
-1080×1080px – RGB – Instagram Post
-CMYK 300dpi
-6,5×6,5 inch with bleed
-Easy to edit text and Elements
-Image not included
FONTS:
Akira-expanded https://www.dafont.com/akira-expanded.font
Holiday https://www.dafont.com/holiday-4.font
DOWNLOAD:
https://graphicriver.net/item/edm-dj-poster-flyer-template/33101591