EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template

EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template dj battle flyer summer party instagram template edm flyer template graphicriver edm flyer graphic design dj design club edm electronic concert festival daminda
-2 File PSD
-Easy to Customize
-1080×1080px – RGB – Instagram Post
-CMYK 300dpi
-6,5×6,5 inch with bleed
-Easy to edit text and Elements
-Image not included
FONTS:

Lemon-milk https://www.dafont.com/lemon-milk.font
Fair-prosper https://www.dafont.com/fair-prosper.font
Akira-expanded https://www.dafont.com/akira-expanded.font

DOWNLOAD:
https://graphicriver.net/item/edm-dj-poster-flyer-template/33080728

