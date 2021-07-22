DailyUI challenge 001

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello! My name is Mariia. I am from Ukraine. I am a beginner in UI/UX design. I have decided to take a part in #DailyUI challenge to improve my skills! Here is my first design. The task was to make sign in/up page. I've decided to work with green colour because I was afraid to use it in my projects, so it's like a double challenge :)
I am open to criticism, so please leave feedback to my work! :))