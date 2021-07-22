DailyUI challenge 001

Hello! My name is Mariia. I am from Ukraine. I am a beginner in UI/UX design. I have decided to take a part in #DailyUI challenge to improve my skills! Here is my first design. The task was to make sign in/up page. I've decided to work with green colour because I was afraid to use it in my projects, so it's like a double challenge :)

I am open to criticism, so please leave feedback to my work! :))