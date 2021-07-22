Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Daminda Design

EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template

Daminda Design
Daminda Design
EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template party edm dj flyer edm flyer graphicriver graphic design dj electronic concert design club edm daminda festival
EDM Dj Poster Flyer Template

-2 File PSD
-Easy to Customize
-1080x1080px - RGB - Instagram Post
-CMYK 300dpi
-6,5 x 6,5 inch with bleed
-Easy to edit text and Elements
-Image not included

FONTS:
Adventure https://www.dafont.com/adventure.font
Keep-calm https://www.dafont.com/keep-calm.font
Holiday https://www.dafont.com/holiday-4.font

DOWNLOAD:
https://graphicriver.net/item/edm-dj-poster-flyer-template/33033935

Daminda Design
Daminda Design

