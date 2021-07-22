Trending designs to inspire you
Redesign and refactor of LRNG - an online learning experience for both in-school and out-of-school youth which integrates Open Badges and offers an alternate path towards education and future employment skills. In the process, we developed a design system that pulls together a package of connected patterns made up of UI kits, a pattern library, guidelines for use, and implementation references to articulate the intention behind its creation.