Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jordan Andersen

LRNG

Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen
  • Save
LRNG design system ui
Download color palette

Redesign and refactor of LRNG - an online learning experience for both in-school and out-of-school youth which integrates Open Badges and offers an alternate path towards education and future employment skills. In the process, we developed a design system that pulls together a package of connected patterns made up of UI kits, a pattern library, guidelines for use, and implementation references to articulate the intention behind its creation.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Jordan Andersen
Jordan Andersen

More by Jordan Andersen

View profile
    • Like