Wexsites

Levy Foods

Wexsites
Wexsites
  • Save
Levy Foods resurant design graphic design ui
Download color palette

Been working on designs for my portfolio, so I kinda came up with this.

By the way, if you looking for a web developer and web designer hit me up programmerzhub@gmail.com

Made with Figma
font- Roboto

#wexsites #figma #webdesign #webdeveloper

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Wexsites
Wexsites
Like