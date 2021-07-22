Angel Alejandro

SIERRAFILMS

SIERRAFILMS mistico vector simple latin film elegant sierra icon perú identity minimalism cards beautiful andes graphic design mountain brand logo red new
SIERRAFILMS ©️ It is a company dedicated to audiovisual production in Peru.
The identity is based on the concepts of strength and passion characteristic of the people of the Sierra region, adding to it dynamism, the quality of the industry required to obtain a strong brand DNA.

https://www.behance.net/gallery/4468321/SIERRAFILMS

