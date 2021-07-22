Micah

Uni drawing diamond sharp woman girl black power super hero character sketch illustration digital design
A character that I designed. She has black hair and blue eyes. Her power is that she can produce diamond like crystals from her skin. A bit is always her cheeks. They aren't just for aesthetics though. Her diamond constructions are sharp and can be used as weapons in a heartbeat.

