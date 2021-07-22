DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN

NFT market onboarding

DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN for DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
Hire Us
  • Save
NFT market onboarding logo illustration design product web interface market platform build ux mobile view ui mobile cars onboarding success sergushkin.com sergushkin new nft
Download color palette

Hello Guys 👋
What do you think? let me know your thoughts 🔥
And don't forget to press "L" or push "love" if you like it 💕

Find more works on : Sergushkin.com

-------
My social 👇
TW | BE | INST | FB

DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN
UX Designer 👋 ⤵
Hire Us

More by DΞNYS SΞRGUSHKIN

View profile
    • Like