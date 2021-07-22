Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Micah

Zapper

Micah
Micah
  • Save
Zapper guy man electricity power super hero character black sketch illustration digital design
Download color palette

A character that I designed. He has metal in place of hair and dark brown eyes. His power is that he can produce electricity from the metal in his hands and feet. He has metal in his body and he swears its natural because of his power but people figure they're implants.

Micah
Micah

More by Micah

View profile
    • Like