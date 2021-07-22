Nelson Grubb

Website Launch Checklist - Blog Illustration

Nelson Grubb
Nelson Grubb
  • Save
Website Launch Checklist - Blog Illustration website checklist launch rocket space blog editorial illustration illustration
Download color palette

An illustration for my blog with a checklist of everything you need to launch a website as a small business.
This a was a fun little project and I really love how the limited palette worked out.
www.instagram.com/talldesign_
www.talldesign.com.au

Nelson Grubb
Nelson Grubb

More by Nelson Grubb

View profile
    • Like