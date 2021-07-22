Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Micah

Bulldoze

Micah
Micah
Bulldoze soldier fighter helmet power super drawing armor hero character sketch illustration digital design
A character that I designed. No one knows what his face looks like. He's A treasure hunter. Unfortunately, on his planet, treasure hunting is highly competitive so he's always dressed for combat. You can never be too sure, especially in A world wear people can shoot lasers from their eyes and set you on fire with their minds. Bulldoze here doesn't have any powers, but he can handle himself.

Micah
Micah

