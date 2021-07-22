Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
A character that I designed. No one knows what his face looks like. He's A treasure hunter. Unfortunately, on his planet, treasure hunting is highly competitive so he's always dressed for combat. You can never be too sure, especially in A world wear people can shoot lasers from their eyes and set you on fire with their minds. Bulldoze here doesn't have any powers, but he can handle himself.