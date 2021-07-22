Calculator UI Design - DailyUI Day 4

Trending designs to inspire you
Hi Guys,
This is a simple yet effective Calculator UI Design based on DailyUI self challenge projects
I gathered some inspirations from Dribble and the default Calculator app on iOS.
Your thoughts and recommendations will help me a lot.
I am available to collaborate on projects to help build up my portfolio so do feel free to hit me up if you have a project coming up.
Email me at duse.py@gmail.com
Cheers