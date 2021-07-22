Paul Duse Yao

Calculator UI Design - DailyUI Day 4

Calculator UI Design - DailyUI Day 4
Hi Guys,

This is a simple yet effective Calculator UI Design based on DailyUI self challenge projects

I gathered some inspirations from Dribble and the default Calculator app on iOS.

Your thoughts and recommendations will help me a lot.

I am available to collaborate on projects to help build up my portfolio so do feel free to hit me up if you have a project coming up.

Email me at duse.py@gmail.com

Cheers

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
