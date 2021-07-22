Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
A character that I designed. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her power is that she can project wings from her back in any shape she wants. Bat wings, bird wings, dragonfly wings, you name it. She can fly and has cybernetic legs that act as her landing gear (because man has a not evolved to fly).

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
