Checkout page daily UI 002

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Checkout my daily UI 002 checkout page design for mobile. I hope to get y'all feedbacks and hope you like it
contact me at omoladelekan99@gmail.com for your freelance service