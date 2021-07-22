Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ayasha pose pencil digital character hero super brown black girl sketch illustration design
A superhero character I designed. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Her power is that she can make objects larger or smaller by touching them, so she has to depend on her physical and mental ability more often than her power.

Posted on Jul 22, 2021
