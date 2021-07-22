This is, the Funky Shit!!

Trending designs to inspire you
Awesome! the replacement for the Dyna, here comes the Funky Shit! a beautiful Softail full customized too! everything is an original design of Salvador Perro.
I made this color illustration of it, in my iPad7 using Procreate and a Logitech Pencil.
See more projects like this bikes at www.motoartegarage.com