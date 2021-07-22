Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nightmare

Nightmare backstreet graffiti bone character nightmare garage big city enviroment homeless dogs animals girl cutie character design flat style vector illustration
Continuing the stories about me during the DiscoveMeChallenge, I am hurry up to introduce you my real nightmare.
Meeting the pack of homeless dogs always makes me scared as nothing else.

