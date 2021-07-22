Elliot Pessah

Wireframe Kits Sneak Peak 1

Elliot Pessah
Elliot Pessah
  • Save
Wireframe Kits Sneak Peak 1 pattern xd interface app app design web design sneak peak ux ui wireframe
Download color palette

I am working on a wireframe Kit Finally lol I started but never just finished so my goal is to get a bunch of basics parts and consently post updated on new content and by the end of the month have a product available.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 22, 2021
Elliot Pessah
Elliot Pessah

More by Elliot Pessah

View profile
    • Like