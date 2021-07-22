Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Personal Bobber, Dyna TC88

Personal Bobber, Dyna TC88
Look at this gorgeous! The forever favorite here in the garage, the Dyna TC88, this one has a long history, it was the personal bike of Salvador Perro for many years!
Also, she pass through many transformations before gets to this beautiful style.
I made this 2 color illustration of it, in my iPad7 using Procreate and a Logitech Pencil.
