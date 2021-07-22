Personal Bobber, Dyna TC88

Trending designs to inspire you
Look at this gorgeous! The forever favorite here in the garage, the Dyna TC88, this one has a long history, it was the personal bike of Salvador Perro for many years!
Also, she pass through many transformations before gets to this beautiful style.
I made this 2 color illustration of it, in my iPad7 using Procreate and a Logitech Pencil.
See more projects like this bikes at www.motoartegarage.com