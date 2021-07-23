Inputs Component | Light Part 😃🔥

Hey Friends 🤘😁, today I would like to show you some of the components I designed for my new project.

It is a real Application project, but due to some limitations, I could not show it to you in its entirety, so I edited a few parts.

After my project is launched, I will share it All pages and components with you.

If you have an idea for improvement / suggestion, etc., please share it with me in the comments.

I hope you have a great day. ❤️

Here are the icons I used in my design that you can download: iconsax.io

If you like it, press the "L" button. ❤️

Follow Me on instagram:

My Instagram Page

We are available for new design project :

📩 Work With Us: Aceagency.design@gmail.com

Follow Aceagency:

Instagram | Behance | Twitter | UI8