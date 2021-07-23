Amirbaqian
Acedesign

Inputs Component | Light Part 😃🔥

Amirbaqian
Acedesign
Amirbaqian for Acedesign
Hire Us
  • Save
Inputs Component | Light Part 😃🔥 kit carts buttons dashboard design system fields components input box tabs checkbox dropdown menu navigation input minimal app design mobile ui
Download color palette

Hey Friends 🤘😁, today I would like to show you some of the components I designed for my new project.
It is a real Application project, but due to some limitations, I could not show it to you in its entirety, so I edited a few parts.
After my project is launched, I will share it All pages and components with you.
If you have an idea for improvement / suggestion, etc., please share it with me in the comments.
I hope you have a great day. ❤️

Here are the icons I used in my design that you can download: iconsax.io

If you like it, press the "L" button. ❤️

Follow Me on instagram:
My Instagram Page

We are available for new design project :
📩 Work With Us: Aceagency.design@gmail.com

Follow Aceagency:
Instagram | Behance  | Twitter | UI8

Acedesign
Acedesign
♠︎ We can Ace your business designs.
Hire Us

More by Acedesign

View profile
    • Like