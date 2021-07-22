Abigail´s Sportster Bobber illustration

A 2000 Sportster full customize by the magic hand of Salvador Perro, here at Moto Arte Garage.

This is my super cool bike!! I made the design of the tank, and painted it by hand.

Also, I made this 2 color illustration of it, in my iPad7 using Procreate and a Logitech Pencil.

See more projects like this bikes at www.motoartegarage.com